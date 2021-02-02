Palestine Regional Medical Center opened an online portal for residents to sign up for vaccinations on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Click here to sign up:https://prmcvaccine.timetap.com/#/
Palestine Regional Medical Center will offer a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine site at 4000 TX Loop 256 in Palestine in its effort to make communities healthier.
Available doses are limited at this time to Tier 1A and 1B recipients as defined by DSHS.
Physician approval is needed for patients on blood thinners or a bleeding disorder.
You will not be eligible for a vaccine if you meet any of the below criteria:
- Under 18 years of age.
- Received a vaccine within the last 14 days.
- Received convalescent plasma within 90 days.
- Received monoclonal antibody within 90 days.
You will need to completed and bring with you a Immunization Registry Form and a COVID Pre-Vaccination Screening Form. Both can be found and printed from the PRMC portal.
Receiving the COVID vaccine is free; however, there are costs associated with providing this service to the community. Please bring your health insurance card. An administration fee may be billed to your insurance company or government fund for the uninsured, but will not result in any cost to the vaccine recipient. You are authorizing the billing of the administration fee to your insurance provider if applicable.
The second dose can be given on any day after 27 days since your first dose.
Once your appointment is set, you will receive an email confirmation. You will also get a reminder email 24 hours before your appointment. Reminder that it is highly recommended to be observed for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine.
For more information, contact PRMC at 903-731-1000.
