Special preparations and precautions began Friday at Palestine Regional Medical Center in response to Gov. Greg Abbot's declaration of a public health disaster. The administration and staff at Palestine Regional Medical Center are being proactive in the wake of this medical threat of COVID-19 to the community.
In a statement Friday night, Roy Finch, the Chief Executive Officer for PRMC said, “Palestine Regional Medical Center is committed to providing the highest quality care and ensuring the safety of our patients, employees, providers, volunteers and visitors.
“We are continuing to work closely with the Northeast Texas Public Health District and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure our hospital is prepared with the appropriate plans to detect, protect and respond should anyone in our community contract or be exposed to the novel coronavirus (COVID–19).
“Additionally, we are reviewing our facility’s robust emergency operations plan and proactively completing a number of preparation checklists out of an abundance of caution.”
While they have not treated any patients with this virus at PRMC to date, the hospital has taken the following measures to prepare, in accordance with CDC guidelines:
·Patients in the Emergency Department and inpatient units are screened based on their recent travel history.
·Personal protective equipment is available, including face masks and eye protection, for example.
·Hand hygiene products are easily accessible throughout the facility.
Importantly, all of the above are standard operating protocols that are in place year-round to help ensure the health and well-being of everyone who enters our hospital.
“We want to assure our community that our providers and clinical teams are well-trained and prepared to manage outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including the coronavirus,” said Finch.
For more information, contact Northeast Texas Public Health District or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov.
