Palestine Regional program to reduce patient radiology costs

Palestine Regional Medical Center proudly announces the launch of a new program which will offer patients with significant cost savings for out-of-pocket radiology services with plans to expand to other service lines.
Through a strategic partnership with Clear Health, a Brentwood, Tennessee based organization, PRMC will provide patient-tailored discount prices for pre-treatment payment options.
“Palestine Hospital is proud to be a first in the nation healthcare provider to partner with Clear Health to help our patients without insurance, or with high-deductible plans, to avoid unexpectedly high procedure costs with significantly reduced and patient-specific pre-treatment payment options for radiology services,” said Roy Finch, Chief Executive Officer of PRMC. “Our priority is to reduce out-of-pocket costs and increase price transparency for our patients.”
Finch said, through precise and proprietary modeling, Clear Health is able to give customers simple and accurate global price discounts for radiology services at PRMC. It is anticipated that savings may reach as high as 80% of expected patient out of pocket costs, with an average cost savings of about 50%.
“Within one week, I had two CT Scans scheduled in a timely manner,” said Dr. Dean French. “I ended up paying out of pocket a little over $400 for each instead of $3,000. The process was seamless and expeditious. Clear was very helpful in explaining how they could help with filing the insurance claim if I decided I needed to do so. I was accordingly very happy. My patients now have financial burdens lifted when those expensive diagnostic tests are needed.”
ScionHealth is working with Clear Health to launch their services in more of its community hospitals to meet the needs of local patients and communities.
PRMC provides two facilities: PRMC Hospital and PRMC's West Campus, including behavioral health. For over 60 years, the citizens of Anderson and surrounding counties have depended on the healthcare facilities in Palestine. Serving approximately 100,000 people, PRMC provides 150 beds with highly skilled staff of healthcare professionals. A full range of comprehensive care is offered including the latest in diagnostic, therapeutic and rehabilitative services, both on an inpatient and outpatient basis. Approximately 500 employees and 40 volunteers work closely with the medical staff, which includes over 70 physicians representing 28 different medical specialties. PRMC is part of the national ScionHealth network of hospitals.
Clear Health is a leading provider of pre-service payment software specifically designed for the healthcare industry.
According to the company, after seeing the increasing cost of healthcare for patients and the stress it puts on healthcare providers, Clear Health pursued and achieved more effective solution than the market was currently offering.
The Clear Health software’s goal is to calculates accurate bundle discounts for patients while allowing for convenient prepayment, and successfully unburden providers from handling payments while decreasing their bad debt accumulation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.