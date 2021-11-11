Palestine Regional Medical Center received an “A" Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021. This national distinction recognizes PRMC’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.
“I am very proud of our entire team at Palestine Regional Medical Center,” said Tracy Marchky, chief nursing officer. “This achievement demonstrates our continued commitment to creating, maintaining, and enhancing an environment of care which puts the patient and quality of care at the very core of everything that we do. The Leapfrog recognition validates the work we do each day to deliver better outcomes and safer care to the community in which we serve.”
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and chief executive officer of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Palestine Regional Medical Center for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”
To see PRMC’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.
