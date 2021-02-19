As Texas’ winter storm finally comes to an end, more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed statewide for the week of Feb. 22. Palestine Regional Medical Center is set to receive 400 first doses.
In addition to the allotments for Week 11 of Texas’ distribution plan, the state is also ordering 364,830 second doses.
For those whose appointment for a second dose was delayed by the weather, the Texas Department of State Health Services ensures the vaccine will be available, and their appointments will be rescheduled.
According to DSHS, even if the second dose is received outside the recommended six-week time frame, it will provide the full protection and recipients won’t need an additional booster shot.
Texas providers have been allocated 591,920 first doses from the federal government to be shipped to 563 providers in 230 counties, including 84,240 doses for large vaccine clinics in Harris, Dallas and Tarrant counties supported by the federal government.
The federal vaccine tracking system shows more than 100,000 first doses and 300,000 second doses intended for delivery this week still awaiting shipment due to weather conditions and are expected to arrive early next week, followed by that week’s doses.
Texas providers have given more than 4.3 million doses of vaccine. More than 3 million people have received at least one dose, and almost 1.3 million have been fully vaccinated.
Texas continues to vaccinate health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, people 65 and older and those with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
Vaccine remains limited and it will take time for Texas to receive enough vaccine for all the people in the priority populations who want to be vaccinated.
Currently, there is not enough vaccine to supply every provider with doses every week.
For more information, visit www.dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine/
