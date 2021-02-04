Palestine Regional Medical Center is offering a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine site, located at 4000 Loop 256 in Palestine, to provide doses to Tier 1A and 1B recipients.
Follow Palestine Regional Medical Center on Facebook to know when to register for a vaccine. As more doses arrive, PRMC announce when to start signing up at www.prmcvaccine.timetap.com
Once you have a time scheduled, print and fill out the COVID Pre-Vaccination Screening and Immunization Registry forms before your appointment to help expedite wait times.
To cancel or reschedule your appointment before the scheduled time, please click
www.timetap.com/businessWeb/web/manage/qa8wdTDNnBd
To enter the drive-through, use the entrance labeled 4000, at the bottom of the hill.
Receiving the COVID vaccine is free; however, there are costs associated with providing this service to the community. Please bring your health insurance card.
An administration fee may be billed to your insurance company or government fund for the uninsured but will not result in any cost to the vaccine recipient. You are authorizing the billing of the administration fee to your insurance provider if applicable.
The second dose can be given on any day after 27 days since your first dose.
The hospital will schedule appointments for second doses when a sufficient supply of the vaccine has been received, and asks those waiting to be patient.
Once your appointment is set, you will receive an email confirmation, as well as a reminder email 24 hours before your appointment.
Remember to set aside adequate time, as it is highly recommended to be observed for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine.
According to the Department of State Health Services, those eligible to receive the vaccine include:
Phase 1A: Health Care Workers
First Tier
• Paid and unpaid workers in hospital settings working directly with patients who are positive or at high risk for COVID-19.
Such as but not limited to: Physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.); additional clinical staff providing supporting laboratory, pharmacy, diagnostic and/or rehabilitation services; others having direct contact with patients or infectious materials
• Long-term care staff working directly with vulnerable residents.
Includes: Direct care providers at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and state supported living centers; Physicians, nurses, personal care assistants, custodial, food service staff
• EMS providers who engage in 911 emergency services like pre-hospital care and transport
• Home health care workers, including hospice care, who directly interface with vulnerable and high-risk patients
• Residents of long-term care facilities
Second Tier
• Staff in outpatient care settings who interact with symptomatic patients. Such as but not limited to: o Physicians, nurses, and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.); clinical staff providing diagnostic, laboratory, and/or rehabilitation services; non 911 transport for routine care; healthcare workers in corrections and detention facilities
• Direct care staff in freestanding emergency medical care facilities and urgent care clinics
• Community pharmacy staff who may provide direct services to clients, including vaccination or testing for individuals who may have COVID
• Public health and emergency response staff directly involved in administration of COVID testing and vaccinations
• Last responders who provide mortuary or death services to decedents with COVID-19.
Includes: Embalmers and funeral home workers who have direct contact with decedents; medical examiners and other medical certifiers who have direct contact with decedents
• School nurses who provide health care to students and teachers
Phase 1B
• People 65 years of age and older
• People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to:
• Cancer
• Chronic kidney disease
• COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
• Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
• Solid organ transplantation
• Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)
• Pregnancy
• Sickle cell disease
• Type 2 diabetes mellitus
Physician approval is needed for patients on blood thinners or a bleeding disorder.
You will not be eligible for a vaccine if you meet any of the below criteria:
• Under 18 years of age
• Received a vaccine within the last 14 days
• Received convalescent plasma within 90 days
• Received monoclonal antibody within 90 days
