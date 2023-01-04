Palestine Regional Medical Center welcomed the first newborn of 2023 at 8:58 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1.
Lilly Ann Evans arrived on New Year’s day to parents Katy and Bryan Evans of Elkhart, weighing 7 pounds and measuring 20.5 inches. This their second child, who also born at The Birth Place at PRMC.
This year, the Downtown Rotary Club gifted the first baby of the new year with a basket full of baby items.
“We are so happy for the Evans family and hope their precious new daughter, Lilly Ann, brings them all the joy in the world,” said Dena Swanson, Marketing & Communications Coordinator for PRMC. “The birth of every newborn at Palestine Regional is a joyous occasion for our hospital, but it’s always extra exciting to welcome the first baby of the New Year.”
All babies born at PRMC receives a special gift from The Sunshine Guild, a non-profit auxiliary program that helps out with hospital duties. These gifts have ranged from hand-knitted blankets and caps to Christmas stockings and silver baby spoons.
