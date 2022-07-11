Family and friends celebrated Billie Covey’s 100th Birthday at Southside Baptist Church Saturday, July 9.
According to her son, Billie Hensley was born in Milano, Texas July 12, 1922 to Mr. and Mrs. William Hensley. The Hensley family ran a boarding house. Billie had one younger sister and two older brothers. She graduated from Milano High School in the class of 1940.
Her husband, Willis C. Boedeker, was her high school sweetheart. They had two children, Willis Jr., born in 1941, and Joyce Boedeker, born in 1943.
Willis worked for the Sante Fe Railroad Bridge crew. He was drafted three times but was exempted because he worked for railroad. He joined the military on June 8, 1944 and when he was honorably discharged in 1946, the family moved to Palestine, where Willis went back to work for the railroad.
Billie worked as a housewife raising the two children until the couple divorced in 1959. She also worked at Marie’s Slipper Shop in Palestine and Belk’s Department store by the Redlands Hotel.
She later married Bill Covey, who ran Palestine Feed and Supply by the railroad tracks on Reagan St. Billie kept the books and ran the office for the feed store.
Billie attended North Jackson Baptist Church for many years and later joined Southside Baptist Church.
“I think it's good living and a great sense of humor that keeps her going,” Willis, Jr. said.
