Lucille Haney will celebrate her 100th birthday at Dogwood Trails Assisted Living facility in Palestine on Friday, Aug. 13.
She is a spunky, funny lady who has been a member of the Eastern Star organization for more than 50 years.
Haney was born at home in Palestine in 1921 as the 10th child to a German family.
She was raised on Royal St., and lived in various homes on that very street throughout her life until she moved to Dogwood Trails Assisted Living.
She was a homemaker, raising her daughter until she graduated from high school. She later worked in the office at K Woolens, until she retired. She enjoyed a few years of traveling with her sister to places like Colorado, Washington, D.C. and Colorado.
“I drove everywhere,” Haney said. “I never did fly but one time. I went to Puerto Rico. When I got back home, I said that was it going across the waters. Someone said, ‘Y’all ought to go to Hawaii and I said, ‘I will when the water is parted.’”
After five years of retired life, Haney was asked to come work in the school cafeteria. She enjoyed that for eight years.
Today, Haney enjoys leisurely mornings and active afternoons. She participates in the offered afternoon activities and enjoys getting out to go shopping with the other residents. She loves fresh flowers and receives some from her friends every month.
Her hobbies include bird watching, sewing, reading and watching old movies. She enjoys making things in her apartment kitchenette, like breakfast and simple meals and even made Baklava last Christmas. Her favorite drink is still a margarita.
“As far as the margarita is concerned, they can leave the alcohol out,” Haney said. “I just like the taste of the drink. I’d be happy if I had one everyday.”
Palestine has changed immensely in Haney’s lifetime.
Where the mall now sits used to be Haney’s childhood play area. She remembers her family getting their Christmas trees from those woods. She remembers when the old historic homes downtown were new. While she thinks change is good, she hopes downtown will keep its nostalgic charm.
“I like downtown,” Haney said. “I’d like it to be like it used to be.”
Technology has also changed quite a bit in Haney’s lifetime, with her noting changes in phones, cars, sewing machines and television.
She said no longer cares to keep up with day-to-day politics.
Haney didn’t notice a lot of change in her life during the COVID-19 nursing home shutdown, other than her family could not come inside to visit. Daily life seemed to go on inside Dogwood Living facility much like it always had.
“I don’t know why I’ve lived to be 100,” Haney said. “I just know when I was growing up, I was out all the time playing in the sunshine.”
Haney’s daughter will be 80 years old in November. She is the mother of four children and has four grandchildren.
