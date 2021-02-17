Despite the extreme weather conditions, the residents of Palestine and Anderson County have continued to pull together and offer assistance to their neighbors in need.
Countless requests for help through social media have been answered be area residents coming to their aide.
Since the onset of COVID-19, Neighbors Helping Neighbors in Anderson County and Good Things Happening in Anderson County have been a hub to post requests for help and reach out for assistance among residents.
Diana Davis has been a coordinator of many of those efforts.
Throughout the snow and ice storms this week, Davis has been tirelessly helping and coordinating help for those in need.
“I had a lady out on 323, her pipes burst, her husband was out of town, I posted it, a guy went and turned it off for her,” Davis shared. “People have stepped up to the plate to help one another. I’m not necessarily amazed, because I knew Palestine had it in them to step up to the plate to help one another out.”
From diapers to food, to services and assistance, these social media pages are doing a ministry that Davis prayed God would begin.
“The sites have been exactly what I wanted them to be, a way to assist each other,” Davis said. “I even got a message from someone at CNN that saw the site Neighbors Helping Neighbors in Anderson County and asked me to send her some stories about how we’re helping one another during this bad weather.”
Davis said over 400 people have requested to join those sites in the last three days.
“I had one lady message me and thank me for the site, there’s a lady from out of town that messages me and said this site is a way they can keep up with things happening here with their relatives,” she said. “I pray everyone is patient and work together, that everyone stay positive, complaining will not help us at all. I’m proud of Palestine.”
City council member Mitchell Jordan has been working with David to deliver water to those in need. On Wednesday, Feb. 17, Jordan, in tow truck, picked up water from Walmart Warehouse to take to the hospital and local nursing homes.
Jordan is not the only council member to lend a helping hand. Council member Dana Goolsby collected coats and blankets prior to the storm and helped deliver groceries to several home bound individuals.
Business owners Ryan Ripley, The Rail yard, and Alex Hardy, Chloe and Claire’s, also showed kindness to those in need.
Ripley and Hardy had gotten a big cut of meat on sale at Kroger’s and decided to make an offer on Facebook to people that didn’t have power.
“We posted for them to let us know if they were hungry and out of food and or power and we could provide a nice, hot meal,” Hardy said. “We ended up getting tagged on a post of a family of four that hadn’t had power for days and didn’t have any food, so we connected with them and got their address which was across town.” Ripley and Hardy said they made four of the steaks, baked potatoes and some macaroni and cheese, adding some homemade chocolate chip cookies they had in hand.
Ripley went to WyoTech school in Wyoming and is somewhat acclimated to driving and navigating in snow and ice and made the drive with ease.
“The drive across town wasn’t bad but once we got into Westwood it was so eerie that it was so dark,” Hardy said. “We delivered the meal to this family and they were so grateful. The mom said it was 30 degrees in their house.”
In Elkhart, Mike Youngblood left a trailer load of free firewood for folks that needed it. Asking only that people be considerate of others and only take what the need and leave his trailer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.