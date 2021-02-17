The city of Palestine’s water treatment plant is currently down due to freezing temperatures, which are causing the treatment process to go slower than normal.
Residents will experience reduced water pressure, and are urged to stop all water usage and conserve water until operations are back to normal.
“The City has not experienced any issues with water until this morning, when we were notified that the water treatment facility was unable to operate at capacity due to freezing weather,” said Council member Dana Goolsby. “Crews are there right now working to thaw the lines.”
Before the storm moved in the City reached out to Hope Station, and they graciously opened their doors for shelter and as a warming station.
The Palestine Police Department distributed blankets and coats to people in need in advance of the storm.
“Since the winter storm arrived, Mayor Presley has issued a disaster declaration, and City crews have been working in full force. From animal control to public works, everyone is working to make a bad situation better,” Goolsby said.
Any information regarding water shut offs in the City of Palestine will be posted on the city's Public Works' webpage at http://www.cityofpalestinetx.com/departments/public-works/pw-news/ or will be posted here, on the City of Palestine Facebook page.
