Palestine Rotary Club members celebrated the dedication of the A. Hugh and Ahnise Summers Rotary Building Wednesday afternoon at a ribbon cutting. Roughly 70 people attended the dedication at 720 W. Oak St. after the club’s noon meeting.
The new building houses the club’s parade trailer and archives and provides a space for small group meetings. The project started as an idea roughly five years ago but funding was not available until the Summers family donated $20,000.
“Hugh and Anise Summers kind of helped push us along,” said Leon Willhite, Palestine Rotary Foundation president, which raised and managed funds for the project. “They were able to really come in behind us.”
The large number of club members present indicated their gratitude to the Summers family for providing funding that initiated the project.
Ahnise Summers said she feels honored to have helped.
“I feel honored that we can help wonderful organizations such as Rotary,” she said.
Palestine Rotary Club President Richard Rutledge introduced and announced the purpose of the gathering.
Willhite spoke next, explaining that various members helped in raising, donating and managing funds for the project, including Sloan Shuffler, Brenda Walker, Chuck Eldridge, Michael Thomason and Palestine Air & Heat, as well as others not mentioned.
The Rotary building is located on a large concrete block and was remodeled from a former warehouse. Palestine Rotary Club purchased the property from the City of Palestine for $20,500 in 2020 and renovated the building to accommodate the club’s needs over the past three years.
“This has been a dream for a lot of people in this circle,” Willhite said. “A lot of people around this circle have given sweat equity and given money.”
Volunteers from both the Palestine Rotary Club and the Downtown Rotary Club attended the event. The Palestine Rotary Club meets each Wednesday at noon at Lamely Hall at the First Methodist Church at 422 S. Magnolia St. The Downtown Rotary Club meets at the Redlands Hotel at 400 N. Queen St. at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month.
