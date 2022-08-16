Palestine Rotary promotes healthy childhood development

The Rotary Club of Palestine recently collected books and donated them to Dr. Rachel Merrifield and Palestine Pediatrics.
There are many developmental milestones associated with reading. This project was designed to help Merrifield promote these milestones in her practice, allowing her to advise families about the importance of reading with their children and equipping Merrifield with books she can give each patient at their well-child visit.
The Rotary mission is to provide service to others, promote integrity and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through our fellowship of business, professional and community leaders. This project will serve as a catalyst for healthy childhood development.
