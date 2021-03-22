The dogwoods bloomed just in time for Palestine Chamber of Commerce’s 83rd Dogwood Festival Saturday, March 20.
“The Dogwood Festival was a great success this weekend,” said Roy Finch, Chamber Chair. “Like the blooming of our precious dogwoods, you could see our community blossom again. The weather was perfect, vendors were happy to be doing what they love and patrons were seeing old friends for the first time in many months.”
Finch extended thank yous to Angela Howell Fields, and the countless volunteers that it took to host such a great event.
“We look forward to an even bigger and better Dogwood Festival next year,” Finch said.
After the 2020 Dogwood Trails events, including the Chamber’s Dogwood Festival, were canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and attempts to flatten the curve, the Chamber was determined to bring the beloved annual community celebration back, though scaled down from previous years.
For this year’s festival, there was no parade, but there was live music, art, specialty products, food vendors and kids activities amongst the activities offered by both the Chamber and Visit Palestine.
Festival goers commemorated this year’s festival with photos in Oncor Electric’s Tinywoods, a special souvenir photo opportunity, new to the festival’s featured activities.
The United Way of East/Central Texas joined the celebration, hosting its annual Literacy Festival at the Carnegie Library with special readings by Kat Kronenberg.
The Chamber continued with focus on music and arts, with performance buskers and an art tent featuring the third installment of William Young’s Dogwood Celebration poster “Coyote Road.”
In 2018, Young agreed to create an artistic poster as the event's main keepsake, like the "Blue Dog" posters used for the New Orleans Jazz Festival. He agreed to provide art for the festival for five years. Those posters can be purchased from the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Palestine Dogwood Festival is the longest running Dogwood Festival in the state of Texas and is held in the historic downtown and Old Town district.
The festival kicks off the first of three weekends of the Dogwood Trails celebration with locals and guests celebrating the season of beautiful Dogwood blooms in East Texas.
Palestine’s Tourism Director Mary Raum said she was pleased with the first weekend of the annual event.
“It appears that many people are taking advantage of the free outdoor activities and have decided to visit us during the blooming season,” Raum said. “Last week we saw visitors from cities including DFW, Alvarado, Weatherford, Toledo Bend, El Paso, Victoria as well as visitors from out of state including Alabama, Alma Arkansas, Louisiana, Iowa and Wisconsin.”
Two more weeks of activities have been planned for locals and visitors.
