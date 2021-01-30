Palestine’s Capital One Bank, 2121 South Loop 256, is closing in April.
Palestine customers were notified of the closure by letter this week.
The letter stated:
“We’re reaching out to let you know that at 5 p.m. April 28, 2021 the bank at South Loop 256, Palestine will close for good. Your account(s) will not be affected by this change. We understand that this news may be disappointing – please know that we did not make this decision lightly.
“You’re an important customer to us and we’re committed to making your banking experience easy, convenient and rewarding – so we’re investing in strong savings rates, helpful digital features and easy-to-use tools. As part of this effort, we’ve also had to say goodbye to some of our branches.”
Anyone with a safe deposit box at this location is asked to pick up their items before March 29.
All facets of the Palestine location, including its ATMs, will close and only online and mobile app banking options will be available locally.
The closest branches to Palestine are the Tyler and Lufkin locations.
Capital One was founded in May 1933 and is based in Mclean, Virginia. The bank operates as a subsidiary of Capital One Financial Corporation.
The bank has branches in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland and Virginia.
Palestine’s Capital One is one 472 branches located in nine states, and has been serving the financial needs of their customers in Palestine and Anderson County for over 40 years.
