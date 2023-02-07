This Saturday, enjoy jazz music, floats filled with costumed characters, antique cars, along with parade offerings of Mardi Gras beads, moon pies, candy and other trinkets thrown from the floats and other parade entries during Palestine’s annual Mardi Gras Parade.
The festive and celebratory parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Anderson County Courthouse, proceed down Avenue A, then right on Oak Street and will finish at the Palestine Visitor’s Center.
Mardi Gras refers to events of the Carnival celebration, beginning on or after the Christian feasts of the Epiphany, also known as “Three Kings Day,” and culminating on the day before Ash Wednesday, which is known as Shrove Tuesday.
Mardi Gras is French for “Fat Tuesday,” reflecting the practice of the last night of eating rich foods before the ritual Lenten sacrifices and fasting of the Lenten season.
Mardi Gras, as a celebration of life before the more-somber occasion of Ash Wednesday, nearly always involves the use of masks and costumes by its participants, and the most popular celebratory colors are purple, green, and gold.
The annual parade promises fun and frivolity. Mardi Gras parades are typically thrown by secret order and society groups. The Palestine community has one secret Mardi Gras society, known only as the Mystics of Time.
Over a decade ago, the Mystics of Time Mardi Gras Krewe joined forces with the Main Street program and The Friends of Main Street, a non-profit organization for the Main Street District, to host the parade and celebration annually. This private club's membership is by invitation only, and the society votes for approval on every person suggested for membership.
The theme for each parade, chosen by the Mardi Gras King or Queen, is kept secret until the day of the local Mardi Gras celebration. The queen or king are individuals who have made it through the progression of officers. It takes approximately eight years to reach the top, most coveted position.
The krewes parade is patterned after the more family-friendly Mardi Gras held in Mobile, Alabama, the home of the first Mardi Gras.
The Mystics' founders had four parade floats made in the designs of the larger Mardi Gras parades and have decorators from New Orleans refurbish them each year.
The krewes costumes and mask are often made to represent the chosen theme. Members of the krewe either order their costumes from various companies that specialize in Mardi Gras costumes or have them made.
The parade is followed by a private Mystics of Time Ball.
While no other Mardi Gras events are scheduled for Saturday, a Mardi Gras Pop Up Shop sponsored by Real Hustle Custom Design and Queen Magnolia BTQ will be from noon until 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 held at Nickel Manor. The event will feature local and area vendors, along with music, raffle giveaways and food.
Nickel Manor is located at 501 Avenue A in Palestine.
For more information call 903-391-4367.
For more information on the 2023 Mardi Gras Parade call 903-723-3014 or visit www.visitpalestine.com.
