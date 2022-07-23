The new water treatment plant generator has arrived.
“I am very proud and excited for the citizens of Palestine,” Mayor Justin Florence said. “This new generator at the water treatment facility is one more step that we are taking to ensure our great city can be as prepared as possible for an emergency situation. This was a project started by previous city administration and continued on with the current administration. I would like to thank all that have been involved in the planning, processing, and delivery of this asset to our city.”
In 2021, the city council began working on standby power improvements that include a $1.8 million generator for the water treatment plant, water well rehabilitation and backup generators for the water stations.
“These types of generators are not just on a shelf somewhere,” Herrera said “They have to be built to the specifications of the plant and we have to go through the process of selecting an engineering firm to assist with the project.”
The plant is currently fed through a single power source and if it fails, water in Palestine stops flowing.
The nearly 50-plus-year-old water plant uses an outdated, 2300-volt, high-voltage system. Standard generators cannot provide the voltage required, and very few can be converted.
In April 2019, a storm that moved through the area knocked out city power and without a backup generator at the water treatment plant, residents of Palestine went completely without water for 24 hours and clean drinking water for four days.
At that time, finding a generator to rent proved difficult because generators capable of powering Palestine's high-voltage water plant are rare. The city ended up renting a generator from a third-party at a rate of $20,000 a day.
Without backup generators, this could happen again at any time, should the power to the plant go out.
In 2019, Steve Presley, then mayor of Palestine, said the city had known about the problem for decades. He said he tried at least twice to get the council's attention, first when the city was securing backup generators for the police department and city hall and again after the 2016 flood.
However, it wasn’t until 2021 the city council approved the purchase of a backup generator for the water treatment plant. A contract with McGinnis Brothers Construction was approved and the project began in May.
The installation of the new generator is expected to be complete in late August.
