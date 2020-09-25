This year, Palestine will celebrate the 37th Annual National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and co-sponsored locally by the Palestine Police Department.
“This year has been a challenge for everyone,” said Mark Harcrow, Palestine Police Chief. “We have had many people ask that we move forward with National Night Out, so that is what we are going to do. We just have to do so in a way that is safe for everyone and respect the wishes of those that wish to social distance.”
National Night Out is designed to: Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime efforts; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
“The main point of NNO is to promote police-community partnerships in order to prevent crime in their neighborhoods,” Harcrow said. “It is also a great way for neighbors to get to know each other and develop relationships in their neighborhoods.”
From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. that night, residents in neighborhoods throughout Palestine and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights, and spend the evening outside with neighbors, following social distancing guidelines, of course, and police.
“You can participate by holding neighborhood barbecues, picnics or even just switching off their front door light out with a blue one,” Harcrow said.
Those not interested in hosting events but still want to show their support can do so by:
• Turning on their front porch light at sundown, and switching from a white bulb to a blue one to show your support for National Night Out and your Palestine PD.
• Decorating their front yard showing your support, or
• Holding a family/household driveway picnic as a block, keeping safe social distancing and wearing a mask when not able to keep more than six feet in separation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.