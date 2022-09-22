Palestine is set for a big weekend under the pines with two major events on tap to enjoy.
The 9th annual Camino Gravel Challenge gravel cycling event, formerly known as the ‘Camino 205,’ returns to Anderson County this Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25.
This unique event attracts cyclists from across the region to ride and compete across the beautiful backroad scenery of Palestine and the surrounding area.
Saturday, Sept. 24 will feature a post ride after party that is free to all who would like to attend and will include live music, vendors and more. The event will take place at the Shelton Gin, located at 310 E Crawford St in Old Town Palestine with live music beginning at noon.
Registration for the Camino Gravel Challenge is open now at www.bikereg.com/thecamino205
For more information call 407-701-1983.
Also on Saturday night, Platinum-selling country/rock band Whiskey Myers will make their triumphant return to their East Texas roots at the fourth annual Wiggy Thump Festival in Palestine.
The festival is set to take flight at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Anderson County Youth Livestock Pavilion.
Joining Whiskey Myers for this year’s festival will be Oklahoma’s Read Southall Band, The Weathered Souls out of Greenville, Texas and East Texas teen sensations the Almost Legal Band.
“Tornillo,” Whiskey Myers’ recently released sixth album sold 41,000 copies in its first week, debuted atop both the Country and Americana album charts and hit number two on the Rock charts. The band was also recently presented with four new RIAA certifications with three singles going platinum and one reaching gold status.
The Anderson County Youth Livestock Pavilion is located northwest of Palestine at 750 US-287. Tickets for the event may be purchased online at www.roadhousetickets.com/Ticket/Detail/1018.
