Palestine Independent School District gifted its employees with turkeys for the 11th year Tuesday, Nov. 16.
"We have so much to be thankful for as a school district,” said Stanley Sokolowski, PISD Board of Trustees President. “From the Board of Trustees, giving out turkeys to our employees exhibits only a small measure of gratitude for what they do for our students and our community every day.”
This annual tradition began 11 years ago when Superintendent Jason Marshall presented the PISD School Board of Trustees with the idea of providing each staff member with a Thanksgiving turkey as a token of appreciation from the district. The board wholeheartedly embraced the idea.
“Our Board of Trustees continuously says thank you to our staff members and helps to start the holiday season off with a spirit of thanksgiving,” Marshall said. “We appreciate our Board of Trustees for starting our holiday season off with an awesome token of appreciation.”
Each year, employees drive through the parking lot of the Palestine ISD Administrative Office at 1007 E. Park Ave. where board members and central office staff distribute turkeys.
This year more than 500 turkeys were distributed.
Marshal noted that the staff and students are currently wrapping-up a food drive to assist local food pantries before the holidays.
“We also appreciate our staff and students for giving back to the community through financial and food donations,” he said.
