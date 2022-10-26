The task of finding a daycare facility is daunting for any parent. When children have special needs, the struggle can become overwhelming. Parents want to see their special needs children thrive, but many face obstacles to accessing proper childcare.
Located in Palestine, Bountiful Blessings From Above Inc. offers services including childcare and schooling for children with disabilities and has been serving its community since 1995. Through a caring staff and carefully selected accommodations, the facility gives parents of special needs children in East Texas a welcome option for childcare.
Despite an ever-increasing need for such services, Bountiful Blessings From Above stands alone as the only special needs childcare facility in East Texas.
During a recent Anderson County Social Services round table hosted by Hope Station, local community partners and programs gathered to exchange information on their companies and services. Among them was Joenequia "Nikki" Beckworth-Smith, Special Needs Director/Assistant Director of Bountiful Blessings From Above. As she spoke about the services provided by the facility, community members were pleased to hear of the services available to area families.
"We specialize in children with or without disabilities, quality childcare and development of children,” Beckworth-Smith said. “Our children receive tutoring and extra support to help build skills. Children that have been in the program for years exceed the expectations of school standards."
Rachel Lovvorn, Outreach Specialist for Workforce Solutions of East Texas, remarked that everyone in the crowd seemed surprised.
"You could see it in their faces,” Lovvorn said. “They were moved by the role this facility plays in their community. And to find out that their city holds the only specialty facility in East Texas, I believe that only great things can come with that knowledge. The other community leaders in Anderson County will surely show support to Bountiful Blessings From Above as they continue to provide these essential services to East Texas.”
Beckworth-Smith explained what makes Bountiful Blessings From Above different from other facilities.
"What makes us different is bringing in more trained professionals to help develop children with disabilities in childcare,” Beckworth-Smith said. “We make IEP (Individualized Educational Plan) goals to help them successfully transition into public schools. Seeing them better than they were before and helping them with school supplies, food, clothing, gifts, hugs and kisses, it makes us all happy, which is so rewarding.”
Bountiful Blessings From Above Inc. is located at 1812 E Murchison St in Palestine.
For more information call 903-729-4549 or visit them on Facebook.
