By his own account, Freddy Nino says he is not a hero. He claims to be a very blessed man who married the love of his life while recovering from a devastating battle with COVID, and who has now returned to the career he loves.
By everyone else’s account, Officer Nino is not only superhuman but a hero to many who watched him battle and conquer overwhelming odds. He is living proof that there is never a time to give up.
“It’s so good to be back,” Nino said. “I’m doing great. Obviously way better than before.”
This could be listed among the all-time greatest understatements.
Nino’s story is well documented. It has been covered not only locally, but by news outlets statewide with people all over the country following.
Nino tested positive for COVID on August 30, 2021, after several days of constant fever and fatigue. A week later he was taken to the emergency room with his O2 levels in the low 80s. He was put on oxygen and sent home with an oxygen tank and an oxygen concentrator. The following morning, he woke up with O2 levels in the 70s and was taken back to the hospital. This time he was admitted into the COVID unit. Officer Nino had developed COVID pneumonia and had to be put on a BPAP machine. His condition quickly worsened, and the doctors found a hole in his right lung and a blood clot in his left.
Doctors did not expect him to recover without the help of an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation machine. An ECMO machine provides cardiac and respiratory support to someone whose heart and lungs are unable to provide an adequate amount of gas exchange or blood flow to sustain life.
On Sept. 19, 2021, Nino was admitted to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio where an ECMO machine was available.
Nino spent 114 days in the ICU, 76 days on ECMO, four days in intermediate care, 26 days at a long-term acute care facility and 16 days at an inpatient rehabilitation hospital.
“Even my doctor was like ‘you shouldn’t even be alive,’” Nino said. “He said, ‘I’ve never met someone who survived ECMO’ and he shook my hand and had this look on his face, like ‘I can’t believe you’re alive.’”
“He didn’t just survive ECMO,” said Nino’s wife, Michelle Herbert-Nino. “He was on it for 76 days. That machine was only meant to run for seven days. It’s one of the highest amounts of time that Methodist had ever seen anyone spend on it.”
And still, he questions his superhuman status.
Life is admittedly different for the Nino family these days.
“After all we went through, honestly we realized that life is extremely short,” Nino said. “We just approach things way more carefully. People just don’t realize how deadly this virus can be.”
That sense of “Life’s short” played no small part in Freddy and Michele tying the knot in the middle of Nino’s treatment.
On November 17, 2021, 60 days into his ECMO journey, the Ninos said their vows inside Methodist Hospital, ensuring they would be next to each other for whatever the rest of their journey held in store for them.
“It was a beautiful day,” Herbert-Nino said. “I am fortunate to now be married to an amazing man who refuses to give up!”
Nino had to re-learn many aspects of daily life following his recovery. A temporary loss of the use of his left arm required a great deal of effort to regain, walking was affected by some damage to his legs and fatigue is an issue several times a day, but Nino seems to embrace even the worst parts as he embarks on his journey back to a normal existence. And returning to work with PPD is a major part of that recovery.
“Yes! I’ve been back going on three weeks now and it does feel like a sense of normalcy,” Nino said. “Everyone sees me and is like ‘Nino’s back,’ and they’re happy to see me. I thought it would be a little weird, but it isn’t. It’s like I was on a long vacation, or we joke around, like I was away on business, but I feel like I’m returning to my normal life again.”
“We’re still struggling, dealing with the last year, like it was just a horrible nightmare,” said an emotional Herbert-Nino. “Just thinking a year ago, I never imagined he’d be back here. I lost him a couple of times, even after the point where we got married. So seeing him here is surreal. I think that’s the best way to describe it. It’s just surreal.”
While “fame” may not be the right word, Nino has certainly developed a more publicly recognized persona since his return to Palestine.
“He’s my miracle husband,” Herbert-Nino said. “We’ll be walking down the street and people will just come up to him and say ‘I know you. I’m so happy you’re here! You’re a walking miracle!’ and that’s his nickname. ‘Walking Miracle!’”
COVID has been a part of life for almost three years now. Many people worldwide have dealt with it, some several times, and few doubt its devastating potential at this point. But while the specter of COVID is somewhat understood, for many it is still not a tangible entity, and won’t be without firsthand experience.
“I think people take for granted the severity of this virus,” Nino said. “Until it happens to you there’s no way to know. And I sincerely hope that no one else has to go through that.”
There will still be struggles with COVID. This seems to be a given. In the meantime, Palestine can feel just a little safer knowing its superhero is back on watch.
