A Palestine High School teacher resigned during an investigation into reports of inappropriate text messaging with a student.
“Palestine Independent School District takes the safety of our students very seriously,” said Jason Marshall, Superintendent. “In reference to electronic communication with students, PISD provides training and information to employees every year about how to appropriately communicate with students and also what is inappropriate. It is unfortunate that this teacher chose an inappropriate way to communicate. As always, we will continue working to ensure student safety and to educate our staff members in regards to appropriate communication with students.”
Marshall said another Palestine High School teacher contacted Suzanne Eiben, Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources, Jan. 20, regarding the suspected teacher inappropriately messaging a student.
Eiben, Principal William Stewart, and PISD Police Chief Bruce Bradley began investigating the allegations, Jan. 21.
After providing PISD with a brief statement, the teacher was placed on administrative leave Jan. 21, and did not return to campus.
While on leave, the teacher submitted a letter of resignation to Eiben, Jan. 25, effectively immediately.
The district accepted the resignation, and the teacher no longer works for PISD.
Marshall said PISD is required to and will inform the State Board for Educator Certification, a division of the Texas Education Agency, of the incident.
SBEC will make the decision as to whether or not the teacher in question will keep their certification.
