Avery Bacon recently placed Top 5 in the nation representing Palestine in the National All-American Miss National.
“Making it to the top five in nationals is amazing,” Avery said.
Avery competed at the National All-American Miss National pageant in Orlando, Florida over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
She and 68 other Jr. Teen contestants from all over the U.S. competed for the title of National All-American Jr. Teen.
Contestants were scored by a panel of judges in five areas, that included resume, formal wear, interview, personal introduction and community service.
Avery also competed in Actress and Top Model optional contests.
She won first runner-up in Actress for her performance in an M&M commercial, and fourth Runner-Up in Top Model. She was scored in the photo shoot on how well she worked with the photographer and the photos from the shoot. For these optional competitions she competed against not only the girls in her division, but with Jr. Teen girls from all over the world that are in affiliated pageants within the iam Pageant Powerhouse.
Avery is also a recent winner of a $500 scholarship in the Miss Fall Frolic pageant in Jewett.
In March, Avery was Palestine’s Miss Dogwood Trails Teen Queen and the highest score overall supreme for that pageant.
She plans to compete in the Miss Madison County Scholarship Pageant in January. The winner will be eligible to compete in the Miss Texas Teen USA pageant.
She also plans to compete in the National American Miss Texas State Pageant next summer. Last year she was third runner-up for the Miss Texas Jr. Teen title and hopes to bring the crown to Palestine in her 10th year of competing at National American Miss.
According to Avery, she’s been participating in pageants for nine years.
“I love pageants,” she said. “I have struggled with anxiety since I was really young and pageants have helped me gain more confidence and work through it. Now that I’m older, it’s helping me help others.”
She said enjoy the personal intro portion of the pageant competitions the most. She also likes making friends and meeting contestants from all over the world.
Avery is a ninth grade student at Elkhart High School, where she is a Varsity Cheerleader and member of the Spanish Club.
Avery said she really likes school, and her favorite class is English. She hopes to be an English teacher one day.
Due to the Elkhart Cheerleading bus accident in late October, Avery has had to opt out of dancing for the talent portion of pageants she’s entered recently, but hopes to be able to be back in full force soon.
Avery said she loves her dance family at New Creations Dance Studio, where she has taken dance for several years with Shana Hanson, who has choreographed several of her talent routines. This year, Avery has spent her time as a dance teacher assistant at the dance studio, working with a three to five year old class teaching tap and ballet.
She is also a volunteer at the Palestine Public Library.
Avery is the daughter of Michael and Launa Bacon of Palestine. She has a 6-year-old sister, Austyn, who is her biggest cheerleader.
“Pageants have been wonderful for Avery in so many ways,” Launa said. “She has learned public speaking skills, how to build a resume and how to be interviewed effectively. NAM, in particular, emphasizes the importance of community service and setting goals for the future, and she has friendships with girls from all over the country. More than anything, though, it’s given her so much confidence in herself and her abilities, and to keep believing in herself, even in times when the outcome may not be exactly what she hoped for. That’s the best thing.”
Avery’s father is also very proud of her. He goes with her to pageants and shows his support whenever he has the opportunity.
“As a father, I’d rather her do the bigger pageants, like National American Miss where they bring in professional judges,” Michael said. “Everyone there is friendly, helpful and professional. Everyone supports and uplifts one another. There’s no talking about or trashing other contestants.”
Avery said she has a goal of making it to the Miss USA pageant one day and hopes to continue participating in pageants throughout her life, even the “Mrs.” pageant circuit.
The Bacon family is appreciative of Christine Bedre, and her family, for all the pageant help she has extended over the years.
“No matter if she is in charge of a pageant, or her daughter is entered into the pageant, if someone asks her a question, she is going to help them even if they are competing against her daughter,” Michael said. “I have a lot of respect for her for that.”
Avery and her family would like to say a special thank you to her grandparents Danny and Debra McCaslin of Jacksonville, for their love and support, and to all the family members and friends who helped her by purchasing raffle tickets, donating items for the raffle, donating funds and providing endless support and encouragement.
