The city of Palestine will again seek and hire an assistant city manager, after going without one for two years.
City Council members recommended Monday, under a unanimous vote, that City Manager Leslie Cloer forego using an outside consultant and search for an assistant inside or outside city government.
It's unclear how much an assistant city manager would earn; the last assistant city manager, Michael Hornes, made about $95,000 a year.
In 2017, Hornes replaced Mike Alexander as city manager, after Alexander resigned to become a consultant for the city for one year for $100,000.
As city manager, Alexander earned $150,000 a year.
Hornes, who made $125,000 a year as city manager, never named an assistant city manager.
Cloer, not the city council, will decide who will become the next assistant city manager.
