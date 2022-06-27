Ralphie’s dad may have said it best in “A Christmas Story.”
“It’s indescribably beautiful! It reminds me of the Fourth of July!”
Of course Darrin McGavin’s iconic character was talking about the infamous leg lamp, but the sentiment remains the same: not many things are more awe inspiring than Independence Day fireworks.
The annual city of Palestine Independence Day Fireworks Celebration will take place starting at 8:30 p.m Saturday, July 2 at Steven Bennett Park.
Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:15 p.m., or as soon as it is dark.
A recent county-wide burn ban would seem to cause concern regarding fireworks, but Palestine emergency and fire personnel will be on hand to ensure the safety of everyone in attendance.
Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow wants to remind all residents that fireworks are prohibited within the city limits and to leave it to the professionals.
“During holidays where fireworks are possible, we receive dozens of calls for fireworks, many of which are called in as shots fired,” Harcrow said. “These calls tie up our emergency resources that are already busy with actual emergencies.”
The city of Palestine Ordinance Section 50-151 states that “it is unlawful for any person to possess, use, manufacture, sell offer for sale, give away, transport, or discharge fireworks of any description.”
But the professionals are ready to put on a show.
The annual Fireworks Show is hosted by the City of Palestine, in conjunction with Visit Palestine, Texas and the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce.
Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, and food vendors will be available.
Steven Bennet Park is located adjacent to the Palestine YMCA at 5500 N Loop 256.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.