Palestine Toyota’s dedication to providing customers with unrivaled service earned it the 2021 Toyota President’s Award for Customer First.
“We didn’t set out to win the award, we just want to provide the best services to our community and the community was a huge part in us winning the award,” said Chuck Eldridge, owner of Palestine Toyota. “We will now be able to place an emblem on every car sold that shows the President’s Award and we’ll be able to display banners that show that we won the award. It’s a huge honor and it is owed to the community.”
Eldridge said the award was not based on number of car sales, but dealerships who best represent the Toyota brand.
To commemorate this outstanding achievement, the dealership held a Palestine Toyota Family Day celebration Wednesday, April 13 to recognize every member of the Palestine Toyota family for their hard work and commitment to making Palestine Toyota the best that it can be.
This award recognizes Toyota dealerships across the nation that create exceptional experiences and build stronger customer relationships.
From sales and service to facility operations, this distinguished award is given to only 36 out of 1500 nationwide Toyota dealerships which demonstrated proficiency when it comes to customer service.
This well-deserved award comes after years of diligent service by Palestine Toyota and its employees, and an interminable effort to cultivate the best car-buying experience possible.
Palestine Toyota is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. They are located at 2728 South Loop 256.
For more information call 903- 202-2161.
