Palestine unveils Don’t Mess with Texas mural

A special unveiling ceremony and ribbon cutting was held for the Don’t Mess with Texas mural at Reagan Park Tuesday, March 21.
Representatives with the Don’t Mess with Texas Campaign were there along with city and county officials to take part in the unveiling.
“This project has been a year in the making,” said Mary Raum, Palestine Tourism Marketing Manager. “Each Spring, Visit Palestine attends the Texas Travel Expo sponsored by the TxDOT Travel Information Division. During the event we met withTxDOT Travel Information Director Joan Henderson who told us about a mural program they were launching through the Don't Mess with Texas campaign.”
After working through the appropriate channels, which Raum said took around 6 to 8 months, Visit Palestine was finally able to land one of the coveted murals.
“Visit Palestine went through our standard Mural Program request for proposal process, and Deana Frye submitted three designs to be reviewed and considered by the Texas Department of Transportation and the Tourism Advisory Board,” Raum said. “Once approved, Deanna went to work and has truly made the northeast corner of Reagan Park a must stop destination.”
East Texas artist Deanna Frye has several works of art on public display in Palestine and abroad. Frye earned her Master of Arts in Art Education degree from the New Hampshire Institute of Art in Manchester. She also holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Painting and Drawing from the University of North Texas, Denton and an Associate of Arts degree in Art from Tyler Junior College. Besides being an amazing artist, she is also a professor in the Art History department at Trinity Valley Community College.
Frye said her inspiration was what she felt Texas roads should look like. She said the butterflies and flowers would make people think about the no litter campaign. She thanked all the citizens for their interest and especially the ones who showed up at the unveiling.
“Since the mural is in part sponsored by TxDOT, ‘Don't Mess With Texas,’ I included their logo and the words ‘keep Texas clean,’” Frye said. “The design itself is inspired by my love of Texas wildflowers and Monarchs. I wish our highways, roads and neighborhoods were filled with native flowers and wildlife instead of trash! I want people to be inspired to have pride in their state by keeping it clean.”
The mural makes a stunning visual impact along Crockett Road at Reagan Park, transforming a once nondescript building into an inspiring work of art.
“We originally planned to paint it on the large wall at the new fitness court, but we shifted it down to a more visible location, closer to the sightline of traffic passing by,” Raum said. “Other murals that have been completed have been in large destinations like Houston and Dallas. We are the smallest community to go after this and have it awarded!”
Raum said at the unveiling that it all started with community paint day in 2021 and continues to grow. The Don’t Mess with Texas Mural is the sixth one and the Reagan Park backdrop was chosen for its access to the public. A mural this size can range from $9,000 to $12,000 and the Don’t Mess with Texas campaign contributed a stipend for the artists project, and for all the supplies.
