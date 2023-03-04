Water, coffee, tea and even fountain drinks are tasting a little funny these days in the city of Palestine. “Funny” might be a poor choice of words. For some very sensitive palates, the taste is simply too unpleasant to consume. The good news, however, is that Palestine’s water is not harmful to drink.
The City of Palestine recently released question and answer information regarding the reasons Palestine’s water regularly cycles through periods of unpleasant smell and taste.
The culprit is an organic compound called geosmin. While the substance is responsible for the occasional unpleasant water, it may be more familiar as being responsible for the very pleasant smell produced after a spring or summer rain. Geosmin is one of the most common, naturally occurring, taste and odor producing organic compounds found in drinking water supplies and causes an earthy odor to water that can be detected by the most sensitive people, even when present at extremely low concentrations of less than five parts per trillion.
“We have had some unseasonably warm temperatures this year, and Lake Palestine had an early algae bloom,” said Public Works Director Kevin Olson. “We pump from the Neches River downstream from the lake so there’s really no way to avoid it. It’s something that every city whose water is sourced from a lake or reservoir has to deal with. Fortunately there is no danger to the water. It’s just more unpleasant for some than others.”
A geosmin outbreak in raw drinking water supplies presents special challenges for traditional water quality monitoring programs because the sources and events leading up to an outbreak are not easily monitored. Without adequate early warning for geosmin in source waters, water treatment plant operators have little time to respond, resulting in an increase in customer complaints and a negative perception of treated drinking water quality.
“As far as I know, there is no conclusive way to monitor the water for early detection,” Olson said. “Tyler is fortunate in that they have two processing plants, one from Lake Palestine and one from Lake Tyler. Lake Tyler is not as bad as Lake Palestine, so they can shut down the more affected plant to lessen the impact on the city.”
A negative perception in water quality doesn’t just affect private consumers. Businesses and restaurants feel the strain as well.
“Customers don’t blame us for the bad smelling water," said Home Grill Steakhouse Chef Zack Morrow. “They understand that it’s not our fault. We have tea and water sent back all the time. Even some fountain drinks are affected. We’ve started offering bottled water for our customers. They seem to feel like it’s a safer choice.”
According to information released by the City of Palestine, water is treated with powdered activated carbon following detection of geosmin, but the unpleasant water already in the reservoirs has to be emptied before the treated water can replace it, making for lengthy periods with the affected water.
While the taste and odor can be unpleasant, geosmin is not toxic or harmful. The water remains safe to drink. Although geosmin is not chemically toxic, the unpleasant smell can cause sensitive individuals to experience nausea or headaches.
“We just ask for patience from the community,” Olson said. “We know it’s an unpleasant problem, but the water is completely safe for consumption.”
Consumers can take steps to ease the unpleasantness. Water filters do a decent job at alleviating the smell and taste. A reverse-osmosis system has shown to be among the most effective methods of treating water beyond the tap. Otherwise, chilling water, adding ice or adding lemon or lime juice can make water taste better.
