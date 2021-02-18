UPDATE: Palestine issues updates on water, power, weather
Updated
The City of Palestine issued the following update around 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18
WATER – As of now, power has been restored and the pumps are pumping at full capacity. This means that water systems are being charged and up and going. However, it will still take time for the water system to return to its normal distribution level. Please be patient. We know this is a very frustrating time and we are doing everything possible to get everything back to normal again.
Please remember that we are still under a Boil Water Notice. Please bring your water to a rolling boil and cool before consuming.
Please do not call 911 to report water outages or burst pipes. You may call 903-731-8415 before 5pm and 903-731-8414 after 5pm.
ROADS – Our roads are currently covered with snow that has turned to ice. Some of our main streets have been plowed, but with the continuing freezing temperatures, expect any water and snow on the roadways to turn once again to ice. For your safety and the safety of others, we remind you to please stay off the roads.
POWER – There continues to be a very high demand on the power grid due to these extreme temperatures. We are aware that power is out in various areas in and around Palestine, and we ask you to please contact your electricity provider to report any outages. Please do not call 911 for power outages.
WEATHER – We are under a Hard Freeze Warning through tonight and are expecting a low of 13 degrees with a windchill value between 5 and 10 degrees. Tomorrow, Friday is expected to be sunny with a high near 32 degrees. The wind chill is expected to be between 8 and 13 degrees so please bundle up. Travel is discouraged through the rest of today as roads will remain very icy.
SNOW – It has come to our attention that people are collecting snow to melt and use to flush their toilets. We recommend doing so for the sole purpose of flushing toilets, but do not advise using it as drinking water.
Updated at 12:50 p.m. Thursday. Feb 18
Crews were able to restore emergency power to bypass the signal instructing the river to pump water to Palestine and ONCOR is working with crews to restore continuous power to the plant.
However, water must complete a treatment process before being pumped into the City’s main lines. There will continue to be pressure issues as the city water supply is restored. We ask that you please be patient as crews work hard to restore our power and water.
Remember that we will continue to be under a Boil Water Notice until further notice. Bring your water to a rolling boil and cool before consuming.
Posted at 10:50 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18
After the thawing of pipes necessary for the transfer of water to the city, crews were able to begin working on restoring water for the City of Palestine. Unfortunately, there is a new power outage affecting the system that signals the river to send water to Palestine. Crews are working to get power restored in this area and get water flowing into the city.
