Palestine water update: Crews work to restore water, boil notice underway
Updated at 12:50 p.m. Thursday. Feb 18
Crews were able to restore emergency power to bypass the signal instructing the river to pump water to Palestine and ONCOR is working with crews to restore continuous power to the plant.
However, water must complete a treatment process before being pumped into the City’s main lines. There will continue to be pressure issues as the city water supply is restored. We ask that you please be patient as crews work hard to restore our power and water.
Remember that we will continue to be under a Boil Water Notice until further notice. Bring your water to a rolling boil and cool before consuming.
Posted at 10:50 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18
After the thawing of pipes necessary for the transfer of water to the city, crews were able to begin working on restoring water for the City of Palestine. Unfortunately, there is a new power outage affecting the system that signals the river to send water to Palestine. Crews are working to get power restored in this area and get water flowing into the city.
