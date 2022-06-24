Justin Florence was sworn in as the new mayor of Palestine in a special called meeting of the Palestine City Council Friday, June 24.
“I am very honored and excited that the citizens of Palestine have elected me as mayor,” Florence said. “I look forward to working with City Council and our city manager towards improving our city. We have great people that live here and know how great our city is, now it’s time for us to show the rest of East Texas how great Palestine is!”
With his family in attendance, Florence was sworn in by Judge Michael Davis of the 369th Judicial District.
“Today is a new day for Palestine,” Davis said. “I am proud of Justin for answering the call to serve Palestine as our mayor. He understand the challenges we face as a community, the importance of working together with council to find common sense solutions, and he is ready to lead us forward in a positive manner!
“I also want to thank all council members and city personnel for their serve and efforts to make Palestine a better place for us all.”
Florence won the June 18 Mayoral runoff election with 56.26% of the votes over Mitchell Jordan’s 43.74%. According to the city of Palestine, Florence had a total of 701 votes to Jordan’s 545 votes.
The election was canvassed prior to Florence being sworn in.
In the May 7 Mayor Election, Jordan received 30% of the vote and Florence garnered 34% leading to the runoff election. Also running for mayor, Alex Nemer received 14%, Ava Harmon had 12% and Vickey L. Chiver came in with 8% of the votes.
Florence was elected to the Palestine City Council in the District 6 position in May 2021. District 6 covers a large southeast section of the city that includes Palestine High School, where he teaches health science classes and a dual credit program that offers an emergency medical technician course of study.
Florence is a lifetime resident of Palestine and has a family of five daughters.
Florence completed a bachelor’s degree in business and organizational management at Texas A&M University-Commerce and has more than 20 years experience of running his own small business as an emcee and deejay at weddings, proms and class reunions.
Before joining the PHS faculty Florence worked as a paramedic for 22 years at Palestine Regional Medical Center and has one to two years of flight training.
The Palestine City Council will call a special election to fill the District 6 vacancy during its meeting on Monday, June 27.
