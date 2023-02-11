Palestine welcomes Locked-N-Loaded, a new premier outlet for firearms, ammunition and more Saturday, Feb. 18.
Anderson County native Richard Harrison, along with Administrator Jenny Velasquez, will open Locked-N-Loaded in their east side Palestine location. The store will feature guns, rifles, accessories, ammo and much more.
“We will also be working with a licensed gunsmith to offer service and upgrades,” Harrison said. “And later in the year we will bring in bows and archery accessories. We will also have a bow technician on staff.”
The store is the realization of a longtime dream for Harrison.
“I’ve been a gun and outdoor enthusiast my whole life,” Harrison said. “I work for the U.S. Postal Service, and I wanted to have this to fall back on when I retire in a few years.”
Harrison began putting everything together for the new venture in July of last year. He and Velasquez have since worked diligently to ready the location for their grand opening. The Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Saturday for the new business.
“We hope to have a good turnout,” Harrison said. “We’ll have door prizes and giveaways, so we’d love to have everybody come out.”
Locked-N-Loaded is located at 1004 E. Palestine Ave.
For more information follow them on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.