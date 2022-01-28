The Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce and Palestine Regional Medical Center welcomed three new healthcare providers to the community with a soiree Thursday.
The new doctors are all members of the PRMC medical group, with offices at the Medical Office Building, 4002 S. Loop 256, beside the Rehab Hospital.
Orthopedic Matthew Rudolph, DO, board-certified orthopedic surgeon with more than 12 years of experience, is seeing patients in his offices at Palestine Medical Groups Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Clinic. Nurse Practitioner Julia Short has joined Palestine Family Medicine with Dr. Jose Tovar and Dr. Marco Peterson.
And Rachel Merrifield, MD is offering pediatric service at her office at Palestine Pediatrics, Suite M in the Medical Office Building.
"We are extremely fortunate to be able to offer this caliber of medical talent and expertise to our community," said Roy Finch, PRMC Chief Executive Officer. "It's very exciting to have them choose Palestine as not only a place to practice medicine, but also to be their home."
More than 100 business owners, medical professionals and members of the community were in attendance for the event.
“A fantastic crowd turned out to celebrate these three new providers for our community,” said Heather Chancellor, Chamber CEO. “Everyone was excited to meet the new providers, see the offices, have a chance to meet them as well as others who came to support their new colleagues. Of course, the evening was catered by the hospital team, amazing food as always. I am personally thankful that PRMC searches out top talent to bring to Palestine.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.