After eight months in hospitals, coming as close to death as one can, Palestine Police Officer Freddie Niño returned home Friday, Feb. 11 with a full escort from the Palestine Police Department and other members of the city.
“It feels so good to be home,” he said as he lifted himself from the wheelchair he was sitting in.
The convoy stopped downtown in front of the new RISE mural by local artist Deanna Pickett Frye.
There Niño was greeted by members of the community and his co-workers.
He said he was glad to be out of the hospital in San Antonio and was looking forward to getting back to work. Chief Mark Harcrow gave him a radio and Niño announced over the air that he was back in town and back to duty.
"We couldn't be happier about having Niño back home," Harcrow said. "He has been on everyone's hearts and minds through his illness. To be able to see him and carry on a conversation with him here at home is such a blessing."
Niño also said he had a long way to go before he could return to work.
He and his wife, Michelle, who were married in the hospital, held up their rings in celebration of the event in front of the mural.
Niño, who was not vaccinated, tested positive for COVID Aug. 30.
At first, his only symptoms were a constant fever and fatigue.
For six days he alternated between Tylenol and Ibuprofen in addition to cold medication. For several hours each day, he felt better and carried on normally. By the weekend he couldn’t walk without feeling out of breath and having more coughing bouts.
After a week, he was taken to the emergency room with his O2 levels in the low 80s. They put him on oxygen and sent him home with an oxygen tank and an oxygen machine to use at home. The following morning, he woke up with his O2 levels in the 70s and was taken back to the hospital. This time he was admitted into the COVID unit. Officer Niño had developed COVID pneumonia and had to be put on a BPAP machine. His condition quickly worsened, and the doctors found a hole in his right lung and a blood clot in his left.
Unable to get enough oxygen into his system, the following Monday, Sept. 13, Niño was intubated and transferred to a larger hospital in Tyler and put into an induced coma. After four days in the COVID ICU, Nino continued to deteriorate. COVID left its mark and caused extensive damage to his lungs. Unlike pneumonia, which affects certain sections of the lung, COVID pneumonia affects all five lobes. The lung can no longer exchange oxygen and carbon dioxide.
Doctors did not expect him to recover without the help of an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation machine. An ECMO machine provides cardiac and respiratory support to someone whose heart and lungs are unable to provide an adequate amount of gas exchange or blood flow to sustain life.
Due to the pandemic, there was a high demand for ECMO machines, especially in the south.
On Sept. 19 Niño was accepted into a San Antonio hospital that had an ECMO machine available.
Niño spent 114 days in the ICU, 76 days on ECMO, four days in intermediate care, 26 days at a long-term acute care facility and 16 days at an inpatient rehabilitation hospital.
He was discharged from the rehab hospital Thursday, Feb. 10.
