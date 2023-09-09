Former Palestine great, David Dickey, passed peacefully in his Atlanta, Georgia home on Sept. 1. He was 77.
Dickey, who was a two time All-Southwest Conference first team back had an incredibly productive college career, despite it almost ending before it began.
Dickey suffered a gruesome knee injury in a high school all-star game, before having his leg treated by Dr. Don O’Donoghue, considered to be the father of modern sports medicine.
Dickey would go on to redshirt his sophomore season, before being tabbed as a starter for the first time against the Texas A&M Aggies in his junior year.
Dickey finished with four touchdowns in the contest.
He would be moved to wing back in the 1967 season, scoring 16 times, and totaling over 1,000 yards of offense.
As a versatile back and a strong receiver out of the back field well before his time, he scored a total of 31 touchdowns for the Hogs, who in 2019 inducted David into its Hall of Honor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.