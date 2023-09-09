Palestine Wildcats blast Livingston Lions 42-7

The Palestine Wildcats traveled to Livingston to square off with the Lions Friday night. The Wildcats prevailed in blow out fashion downing the Lions 42-7.
The Wildcats’ featured a steady diet of the ground game, rushing 46 times for 397 yards and five touchdowns.
Elijah Walker led all rushers with 140 yards on 12 carries, also scoring a touchdown on the first play from the line of scrimmage for the Wildcats in the second half. Ti Crawford added 77 yards and a touchdown, as well taking his lone reception of the evening 60 yards for another score.
Jon Denman added two more touchdowns, and Billy Harris added the cherry, scoring a touchdown late in the game.
The Wildcat defense surrendered only 118 yards of total offense in a dominating performance, despite the lone worry for the Wildcats during play being shaky kickoff coverage, allowing the Lions to return several kicks into Wildcats’ territory, giving Livingston great starting field position most of the night.
Next Friday will be Homecoming for Palestine High School. Game time for the showdown with the Prosper Walnut Grove Wildcats is set for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, at Wildcats Stadium.
