Palestine Wildcats blast Livingston Lions 42-7

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Anderson County in central Texas... * Until 315 AM CDT. * At 219 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Reese to near Fairfield Lake, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Palestine, Elkhart, Montalba, Tucker, Johnson, Salmon, Cedar Creek, Slocum, Broom City, Pert, Redtown, Yard, Denson Spring, Crystal Lake, Todd City, Neches, Massey Lake, Tennessee Colony, and Mound City. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH