Palestine wins battle of the Wildcats, downs Prosper Walnut Grove 56-35

The Palestine Wildcats have pulled their season record to even, using a second half offensive explosion to down the visiting Prosper Walnut GroveWildcats 56-35. The Wildcats would strike first, running back Reese Hargers would score from a yard out, giving Palestine the 7-0 early lead. This would be the only score of the first quarter, and would be the last quarter without many fireworks.
Each Wildcat squad would go on to score a combined nine touchdowns between the second and third quarters, with each defense failing to make a stop.Palestine would seize momentum in the third quarter when J’Mauri Jackson intercepted Brandon Butler, Prosper Walnut Grove’s quarterback, in the end zone.
Palestine would outscore Prosper Walnut Grove four to one in the final 17 minutes of regulation, sealing the win for the hometown Wildcats.
Ti Crawford would lead Palestine on the ground, gaining 139 yards rushing and finding pay dirt twice. Jon Denman would be right off pace, finishing with137 yards and a touchdown. Normal work horse Elijah Walker, who did not receive his first carry until the second half as he is nursing a thigh bruise sustained in last week's win, would end his night with three score on the ground. Sophomore quarterback Coyt Cooper had his best game at the varsity level in his young career, completing five of his six attempts for 100 yards and a touchdown.This is the first 100 yard passing game in Coopers career.
