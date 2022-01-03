A Palestine woman was killed in a one vehicle accident Wednesday.
According to Sgt. Sara Warren, Public Information Officer for the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 8:55 p.m. Dec. 29, troopers were dispatched to a one vehicle fatality crash on SH 155, approximately 0.5 miles south of Palestine in Anderson County.
Warren said the preliminary investigation showed a 1995 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was traveling north on SH 155, and for an as of yet undetermined reason, the driver drove off the right side of the roadway. The pickup struck a culvert and several trees before coming to a stop.
The driver Marcella McDonald, 73, of Palestine was pronounced deceased at the scene by Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Judge Karen Taylor.
McDonald was taken to Bailey and Foster Funeral Home in Palestine.
The investigation is still on-going and there is no other information available.
