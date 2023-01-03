Palestine YMCA is gearing up for their biggest fundraiser of the year.
The 2023 Winter Gala will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Palestine Senior Activity Center, 200 North Church Street.
Palestine YMCA President & CEO Cindy Piersol stressed the importance of the annual fundraiser.
“This is our biggest and most important fundraiser of the year,” Piersol said. “This event raises the money to support all of our scholarships, including youth sports, childcare and any memberships.”
The Palestine YMCA raises funds each year to help provide programs and services that build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all. The Palestine YMCA, within its available resources, will provide assistance for any individual who desires to participate regardless of age, gender, race or religious belief.
This year’s gala has shaped up to be a fantastic event. Dinner will be served by Contemporary Catering and will include main dishes of Pork Tenderloin and Tuscan Chicken. Also on the agenda is a silent auction, an open bar, music and dancing.
The highlight of the event will be the live auction, featuring some very exciting items.
“We have three major auction items, not the least of which is a once-in-a-lifetime trip to a private villa in Athens, Greece for seven days and six nights,” Piersol said. “The villa sleeps eight and the trip includes a 6-hour luxury sailing cruise with a meal and a private walking tour of Athens with a professional photographer.”
Also up for auction is an eight day, seven night stay at an all-inclusive Mexico resort, including a $300 Visa to go toward taxes and fees.
“There will also be a date-specific item up for grabs for July 29,” Piersol said. “It is for a show in Nashville at Opryland featuring George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town. The trip is for three days and two nights and features two lower level tickets for the show.”
Individual tickets for the 2023 Winter Gala are $65 per person. Sponsor tables are available as well for $500 and seat eight.
For more information call 903-729-3139 or visit www.palestineymca.org.
