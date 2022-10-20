Palestine YMCA receives grant from PRMC, ScionHealth

The Palestine YMCA was awarded a grant of $5000 by Palestine Regional Medical Center, which was funded through the ScionHealth Institute of Inclusion and Equity, an initiative of PRMC’s parent company, ScionHealth.
The “Healthy You/Healthy Us” program, which removes financial barriers to participation in health-promoting activities at the YMCA, will allow many in the community to pursue a healthier lifestyle which otherwise may have been cost-prohibitive.
PRMC CEO Roy Finch is pleased with the opportunity to open doors for a healthier community.
“We are thrilled to tap into this initiative that extends the support we can provide to our community beyond the walls of our hospital,” Finch said. “We are all about supporting our communities, and this grant will help expand access to YMCA services designed to improve the health of individuals – services not always accessible due to the costs of providing them. This contribution will help several individuals participate in the kind of activities that promote lifelong habits of good health.”
Palestine YMCA CEO Cindy Piersol expressed thanks to PRMC and ScionHealth.
“We are grateful for the support from Palestine Regional Medical Center and the ScionHealth Institute of Inclusion and Equity,” Piersol said. “This grant will allow us to open our ‘Healthy You/Healthy Us’ program to so many more individuals in the Palestine community who will greatly benefit from the information and activities we provide.”
Scott Shepherd, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at ScionHealth and member of the company’s Inclusion and Equity Council explained how Palestine YMCA’s program fit into ScionHealth’s vision.
“ScionHealth uses its Institute of Inclusion and Equity to better support the communities where our team members live and serve,” Shepherd said. “Our grant to support the Palestine YMCA’s ‘Healthy You/Healthy Us’ program aligns well with our health-focused mission as a healthcare provider, and it certainly reflects the Institute’s mission of supporting community organizations that help those in need.”
The ScionHealth Institute encourages ScionHealth employees, working at approximately 80 hospital locations across 25 states, to identify or nominate organizations in their communities doing the kind of work that helps those in need in underserved areas. The Palestine YMCA was nominated for the grant by Becky Falconer, Growth and Outreach Director at Palestine Regional Medical Center, which is part of ScionHealth’s network of community hospitals.
Palestine Regional Medical Center serves approximately 100,000 people and provides 150 beds and care from a staff of highly skilled healthcare professionals. A full range of comprehensive care is offered, including the latest in diagnostic, therapeutic and rehabilitative services. Approximately 500 employees and 40 volunteers work closely with the medical staff, which includes more than 70 physicians representing 28 different medical specialties.
ScionHealth strives to provide high-quality, patient-centered acute and post-acute hospital solutions. Based in Louisville, KY, ScionHealth operates 79 hospital campuses in 25 states including 61 long-term acute care hospitals and 18 community hospital campuses and associated health systems.
The Palestine YMCA raises funds each year to help provide programs and services that build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all. The Palestine YMCA, within its available resources, will provide assistance for any individual who desires to participate regardless of age, gender, race or religious belief.
You can learn more about Palestine Regional Medical Center at www.palestineregional.com and the ScionHealth Institute of Inclusion and Equity at www.scionhealthgives.com.
Visit www.palestineymca.org/ to discover more about the Palestine YMCA’s work to promote a healthier community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.