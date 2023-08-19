A Palestine youth will debut their new Christian song at Acts ‘23, an Eastgate United Pentecostal Church’s Apostolic Creative Talent Search Concert, Friday, Aug. 25.
Elizabeth James, 15, daughter of Margaret and Troy James, is the only youth finalist to finish in the top five of Acts ‘23 and will perform a song she wrote titled “A Child’s Prayer,” along with a few Christian covers, at the concert with the other top five finalist Aug. 25 at Eastgate Church in Vidor. Tickets for this event can be purchased at www.stephendroddymusic.com.
Elizabeth said this is the third year of the contest, but the first time she entered.
“God gave me a scripture in Isaiah about singing unto the nations and calling out his name to the world,” she said. “This contest was everything I’d been searching for. It had a concert, my song would be recorded and published and I’d get experience in the music business by working with those involved with this contest.”
To make sure she was on the right path, Elizabeth said she fasted and prayed before deciding to enter.
She said she then signed up online and paid an entry fee, entering videos of three songs she wrote herself and three cover songs. The contest chose 15 finalists and narrowed it down to five. Elizabeth said she is the only minor picked in this year’s top five. And through this contest, her music will also be released on all the major music platforms, including Spotify, iTunes and Amazon, on Aug. 25.
Elizabeth will perform in another concert Sept. 16 at a church in Waco with the same group of finalists.
“I feel very blessed, humbled and excited,” Elizabeth said.
Elizabeth’s self-penned song, “A Child’s Prayer” is filled with scripture references.
She said the song came to her right after the family had moved to Palestine from Athens. She was in her room, and words came to her, so she sat down at the piano and began singing and playing at the same time.
“It’s like it all came at once,” she said. “I don’t know how else to explain it exactly. But something will come to my mind and I can just sit down and I’ll have the notes and everything within five minutes. I wrote this song in about two days.”
According to Elizabeth, she started singing on the stage at church when she was around 2-years-old.
She said she has played the piano since she was 7-years-old and is currently taking lessons from a teacher in Grapeland. She can play by ear, by chord sheet and by note.
She hopes to learn to play the fiddle in the future.
Elizabeth said songs started coming to her when she was around 8 years-old, but did not start writing them down until she was around 11. She has a notebook to write her song lyrics down as they come to her. She believes the songs that she writes are poured into her from God.
“My burden for music is that everything I sing lines up with what God would want,” she said. “Because if other people are hearing this, whether they are saved or not, they are hearing it and the things you sing, the sounds of the music, all need to line up with the message that God would want me to send out. Whatever path that I’m leading people down needs to be the right one. And when someone looks at me, I want them to see Jesus. I want to make sure that everything I’m singing lines up with the word of God.”
While Elizabeth has attended both public and private schools, when she moved to Palestine, she decided she would like to be homeschooled. When she’s not playing music or doing school work, Elizabeth said she enjoys cooking and baking, fishing, hunting and hanging out with the animals on the family’s hobby farm.
She is the oldest of three children and said her brother and sister are also musically inclined.
For more information about her music, you can find Elizabeth on Facebook under Singing for His Glory music by Elizabeth James. Her website is currently under construction.
