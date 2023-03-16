Palestine’s Dogwood Trails Celebration is in its 85th year. This year’s three-week long celebration kicks off Friday, March 17 and ends Sunday, April 2.
While the fun, festivities and blossoms are the focus, its impact as an economic driver should be appreciated.
“The Texas Dogwood Trails Celebration is a three-week long celebration honoring the blooming cycle of the dogwood,” said Mary Raum, Tourism Marketing Manager, City of Palestine, Texas. The trees are found in the 254-acre Davey Dogwood Park and throughout the city, now including the 44-block Main Street District where more than 20 trees were planted this last season.
According to Raum, the hotel revenue from March and April was 30% higher then November/December in 2021 and 22.9% high than November/December in 2022.
“Historically, the three weeks of the Texas Dogwood Trails Celebration are 20% more valuable to the bottom line of the hotel industry in Palestine than any other seasonal time period,” Raum said. “Most people find that number surprising because we are host to The Polar Express Train Ride in November and December, which brings up to 67,000 riders within a six-week period. The difference is the customer. The holiday traveler typically has a lower disposable income, multiple children in the household, and less time to spend in a destination. So most of those guests only spend one night, compared to a Heritage traveler who can spend three to four days in a destination.”
Heritage travel, as described by The National Trust for Historic Preservation are traveling to experience the places, artifacts and activities that authentically represent the stories and people of the past and present.
“Heritage travel and event tourism are two sides of the same coin in Palestine,” Raum said.
The star of the Dogwood Trails celebration is always the gorgeous and prolific dogwood tree blossoms.
“The blooming cycle is always at the mercy of Mother Nature, and sometimes blooms come early, and other times, they are right on time,” Raum said. “The flowers bloom over 21 days from the opening of the bud to the brackets dropping as the leaves push them off.”
Among the annual attractions is a professional pop-up art gallery hosted by the Dogwood Arts Council in a covered tent in The Redlands parking lot at Oak and John Streets. Artist statewide bring their work in a variety of genres to show and sell.
Local youth artists have also been incorporated into the show each year.
The festival’s grand opening begins with a 10 a.m. parade on Saturday, March 18 with the theme Musicals. This year’s parade route starts at the Anderson County Courthouse, traveling to Ave A turing onto Spring St. then to Queen St. turning onto Crawford St. and traveling back to the courthouse.
Festival gates open at 11 a.m. Admission is free. Swag bags will be given to the first 100 entries. Festivities includes live music, art demonstrations, activities for kids along with a variety of vendors and food trucks.
There will be a deejay as well as live music by Davi Jay and The Bourbon Street Experience and Season 14 American Idol contestant Tori Martin on the festival stage at the intersection of Magnolia and Main Streets different times throughout the day.
The Dogwood Art Tent exhibit is also open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with no additional charge for admission. Also near the art tent is a sampling of vendors from the Palestine Farmers Market, which opens Saturday, March 25.
Cars of Palestine is hosting its 38th Annual People’s Choice Car Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Palestine Senior Citizens Center parking lot, 200 N. Church St.
No visit to the Dogwood Arts Festival would be complete without a trip to Davey Dogwood Park in north Palestine, where visitors can tour the dogwood blooms in their vehicles or park, stretch their legs, and explore the park’s fairy gardens. The plots are decorated by individuals and community groups with biodegradable materials.
Blooming dogwoods are also visible on tours around Palestine's historic neighborhoods.
Other celebration highlights include the Dogwood Brunch Train, Old Time Music and Dulcimer Festival, Old Town Spring Market, Palestine Farmers Market, “Clue the Musical,” Fairy Gardens at Davey Dogwood Park, stained glass tours, Dogwood Jamboree, specialty dinners at Sabor a Pasion Estate and Vineyard, and so much more.
“The newest additions to the celebration are the Slow Meat Feast on March 18 and the
Tahwahkaro Whiskey Dinner on April 1,” said Raum said. “A fan favorite is the Fairy Garden Trail.
In its fifth year, it is a community-based project that hundreds of people get behind.”
While visiting Palestine, you can purchase artfully decorated dogwood blossom sugar cookies at the oldest operating bakery in Texas, Eilenberger’s Bakery, which dates to 1898. For 125 years, their pecan loaded fruitcake has been legendary.
See www.visitpalestine.com for information.
For information on the Dogwood Festival, visit www.palestinechamber.org.
