Pancakes with Mrs. Claus
December 11, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20 and 22
8 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Enjoy a steaming stack of pancakes while visiting with Mrs. Claus at Lulu & Kakes Cupcakery & Sweet Shoppe, 115 W Main St., Palestine. No reservations required. For more information call 903-727-2002.
Grinch’s Lair
Noon to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Dec. 11 through Dec. 19
HE'S MEAN. HE'S GREEN. HE'S IN PALESTINE.
This Christmas season don't miss a rare opportunity to come see the Grinch locked-up in Palestine at the Texas Jailhouse, 704 Ave. A. The Grinch's Lair is a fun, festive experience inspired from "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" By Dr. Seuss. This whimsical, live, interactive, production let's you visit your favorite green guy while he's locked up in jail for stealing Christmas. Immerse yourself in the world of the Grinch through his Christmas Texas Jailhouse Lair. You never know what ridiculousness he'll be up to with his pal, Max, and all the other adorable residents.
Two and under free. Masks will be required for all guests.
Refund policy: Since this year we need to limit our capacity to follow social distancing guidelines, we cannot refund your order within one week of your reservation date and time. We will do everything possible to reschedule your admission.
For more information, log onto jjanz@texasjailhouse.com or call 903-724-0164.
Haulidaze
Basket Kase is hosting a Haulidze vendor event for all of your gift needs, including home furnishings, premium crafts and jewelry form 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 11, 12, 18 and 19, at 3816 W. Oak St. Parking in Goodwill Pavilion. This is a rain or shine event.
A Walk Through Bethlehem
December 10 - 12
4 p.m – 6 p.m.
Montalba Baptist Church
Highway 19 N @ FM 321
Montalba, TX
Guided tours through the streets of Bethlehem begin with a hay ride to the gates. Walk through the streets, complete with live animals, local Bethlehem vendors and a very happy ending.
Elf, The Musical
December 10-12 & December 17-19
7:30 - 10 p.m.
Texas Theatre
213 W. Crawford
Palestine, TX
Elf the Musical is based on the 2003 movie in which Buddy, raised as an oversized elf travels from the North Pole to New York City to meet his biological father who doesn’t know Buddy exists and is in desperate need of some Christmas spirit.
visitorcenter@palestine-tx.org
903-922-1126
$10-$15
Old Town Vintage Open House
December 11
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
306 N. Sycamore Street
Palestine, TX
Activities for the kids, Christmas cookies and hot chocolate and sales throughout the shop for everyone. Activities include ornament making and storytelling. This is a free event.
Palestine Farmers Market
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays
You never know what goodies you will find. The market brings the community together while showcasing fresh produce and unique crafts and gardening talents. The Palestine Farmers Market is located at 813 W. Spring St.
Pictures with Santa
Santa is coming to Over Yonder. Jacqueline-Paige will be taking pictures and providing on-site photo printing on Dec. 11 and 18. The cost is $10. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call 903-731-4121.
Make Your Own Glitter Ornament
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 19-Dec. 24
Chloe & Claire Co., 304 E. Crawford St. in Palestine
Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and December 24 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., stop in and create your own custom glitter ornament. Pricing starts at $10 per ornament. Fun for all ages.
For more information, call 903-731-2753.
The Polar Express Train
Nov. 19 – Dec. 26
Texas State Railroad, 789 Park Road 70 in Palestine
The captivating story comes to life the minute the train departs the Palestine Depot for the journey to the North Pole. Once onboard, chefs serve hot chocolate and cookies as they recite the classic children’s book, The Polar Express by Chris Van Allsburg. At the North Pole, Santa and his elves greet passengers and then board the train. St. Nick gives everyone the first gift of Christmas. For more information, log onto https://texasstaterailroad.net/home/events/polar-express/ or call 855-632-7729.
Whiskey & Wine Swirl
December 11
5 p.m – 8 p.m.
502 N. Queen St.
Palestine, TX
Our 8th Annual Wine Swirl is getting an upgrade! An evening of Texas whiskey and wine. Sip, shop, and walk your way through Historic Downtown Palestine while enjoying local culinary delights paired with fine wines and bold whiskies from Texas vineyards and distilleries.
This year's map will be on the Visit Palestine mobile phone app available for download on both Apple and Android.
If you have any questions or if you need additional information please call 903-723-3526.
All ticket sales are final.
Dogwood Jamboree
December 11
6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. (Doors open at 6, show starts at 7)
Palestine High School Auditorium
Hwy 287 South and Loop 256
Palestine, TX
A Branson-style country music show filled with family fun, laughter and great classic country music from some of the best artists anywhere. Our comedians always provide great comic relief.
903-723-6291
$15 per person
