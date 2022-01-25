Panda Express has teamed up with WE CARE Palestine for a virtual fundraiser. No matter where you live, if there is Panda Express in driving distance, you can be a part of this fundraiser to benefit WE CARE Palestine. When you do, WE CARE will receive 28% of the pre-tax amount of your order.
WE CARE Palestine is an initiative based on Community Renewal, Intl., which began in Shreveport, Louisiana, in 1994. Rev. Lynn Willhite read of Shreveport’s efforts more than 14 years ago when she was pastor at First United Methodist Church in Elkhart. Moved by the underlying spirit of the initiative “to love your neighbor as yourself,” Willhite desired to develop the same caring culture across the City of Palestine, where she was born and raised. WE CARE works to strengthen caring relationships across the city so that every citizen feels a sense of belonging, connection and purpose. WE CARE facilitates residents coming together to turn their neighborhoods into safe havens of friendship. This non-profit seeks to enlist residents from across the city who will commit to being a caring community member.
Between Tuesday, Jan. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 26 click on the link below and place an order for pickup or delivery Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Be sure to apply code 906445 in the Fundraiser Code box.
This fundraiser is for online orders only.
To order, log on to:
community.pandaexpress.com/virtual-fundraiser/events/promotions/f8098cb4-a3a7-3533-b5e9-9c12a239bee6/en/landing
