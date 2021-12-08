Palestine’s Panda Express is open. The American Chinese restaurant opened its doors to customers for the first time Monday, Dec. 6.
“The entire Panda Family is grateful to be able to serve the Palestine community and we welcome all guests into our doors to taste our American Chinese favorites made with quality, fresh ingredients,” said Carol Lee, Panda Express Area Coach of Operations. “As the first Panda Express in Palestine, we’re looking forward to supporting the community by offering job opportunities to local residents and supporting local organizations through food donations and fundraising opportunities.”
Panda Express, 2218 S Loop 256, dinning room is open 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and the drive through is open until 10 p.m. Sunday through Saturday. Its menu features Original Orange Chicken, Honey Sesame Chicken Breast, award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp and Broccoli Beef.
To celebrate this grand opening, Palestine residents can receive a free Panda Cub Meal with the code PANDACUB* through Friday, Dec. 31. I
The Cherng family opened the first Panda Express, an American fast food restaurant chain that serves American Chinese cuisine, in 1983 in Glendale, CA.
Today, there more than 2,200 locations, from coast to coast and around the world, making it the largest Asian-segment restaurant chain in the United States.
Panda Express restaurants were traditionally located in shopping mall food courts, but the chain now operates units in many other environments and formats, including stand-alone restaurants, as well as universities, casinos, airports, military bases, amusement parks and other venues.
