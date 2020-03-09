International panic over the COVID-19 corona virus, and a recently begun oil war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, are lowering gas prices when they normally rise.
“This is unprecedented,” Daniel Armbruster, spokesman for AAA told the Herald-Press Monday. “I don't think I can recall prices lowering like this as we head into summer.”
Murphy's gas station in Palestine was selling gas Monday for $1.95 a gallon, one of the cheapest fill-ups in the nation.
Gas prices in Palestine undercut the statewide average by more than 10 cents a gallon, and the national average by more than 40 cents.
Typically, warmer spring weather raises gas prices. Experts warn, however, the unexpected savings can change any time. Still, gas prices are expected to stay uncommonly low, even as the weather warms.
Global demand for oil was curtailed as international travel slowed significantly in response to the spread of COVID-19. Fewer travelers means fewer airplanes burning expensive jet fuel.
At a meeting last week between members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Saudi Arabia requested that Russian refineries curtail oil production by 500,000 barrels a day.
Russian officials, who are not OPEC members, refused.
In response, Saudi Arabia ramped up its production, and began slashing prices per-barrel. Russia following suit, essentially trying to out-perform and under-bid its Middle-Eastern counterparts.
As of Monday, the price per-barrel of crude oil had dropped more than $10 to about $30. Experts agree prices most likely will drop further.
This translates into savings at the pump, even though the demand for gas has increased with the warmer weather.
If Saudi Arabia and Russia settle their dispute, and OPEC slows production, the combination of high demand and more expensive “summer mix” gasoline should push gas prices up.
“Anyone who says they can predict what will happen with any certainty is not being entirely truthful,” Armbruster said. he said. “It really depends on what happens with OPEC in the coming weeks. Right now, though, drivers are really benefitting.”
Especially in East Texas.
