To honor and observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a parade is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17.
Palestine’s parade, starting at 10 a.m. at the courthouse, will travel down West Oak and disperse at the Farmers Market, said parade organizer Diane Davis. The parade will not return to the courthouse.
Those wanting to participate in the parade should contact Davis. With proof of insurance, residents may sign up the morning of the event.
Plans are being finalized for a Zoom program honoring King, sponsored by the Palestine Negro Business & Professional Women’s Club, Inc. to be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 17.
For more information on the MLK Day parade contact Davis at 903-922-9738.
MLK day commemorates the life and work of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a key figure in the American Civil Right Movements of the mid-20th century.
King, born Jan. 15, 1929, was a Baptist minister who became the most visible spokesman and leader in the American civil rights movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968.
President Ronald Reagan signed a bill on Nov. 2, 1983 creating a federal holiday to honor King. The holiday is observed on the third Monday of January each year, near the time of King’s birthday.
