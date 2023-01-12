To honor and observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a community parade and program are scheduled for Monday in downtown Palestine.
MLK day commemorates the life and work of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a key figure in the American Civil Right Movements of the mid-20th century.
King, born Jan. 15, 1929, was a Baptist minister who became the most visible spokesman and leader in the American civil rights movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968.
President Ronald Reagan signed a bill on Nov. 2, 1983 creating a federal holiday to honor King. The holiday is observed on the third Monday of January each year, near the time of King’s birthday.
Palestine’s parade, starting at 10 a.m. at the courthouse, will go from Avenue A to Main Street, before dispersing at the Farmers Market.
“We are asking all churches and anyone interested in participating to have an entry in this parade,” said Parade Coordinator James Clayton. “We want to make this a special day for all residents and businesses.”
According to Clayton, lineup will begin at 9 a.m. The parade will not return to the courthouse.
Following the parade, a program of music, fellowship and prayer honoring King will take place from 11 a.m. to noon at the Palestine Farmer’s Market. The program will open with prayer by James Clayton, followed by a welcome from City Councilmember Vickey L. Chivers.
Councilmember Kenneth Davidson will read a proclamation from the city. Guest speakers include Rev. Robert Leslie, Rev. Roy G. Duncan, Commissioner Rashad Mims and Associate Minister Kim Hutchinson.
A luncheon, provided by community minded residents and businesses, will follow the program at about 1 p.m.
Chivers said this is a free event and everyone is invited to attend.
For more information, contact James Clayton at 903-221-7741, Vickey L. Chivers at 903-731-4162 and Beverly Brown at 936-707-7280.
In addition, local government, city and county, will close for the federal holiday, as will Palestine and Westwood schools.
The Palestine Economic Development and Community Services offices will also close. The Palestine Mall Concourse and Palestine Public Library will close Saturday through Monday.
City garbage and recycling services will run as scheduled; the compost site on Spring Street will remain open.
To report after-hours and holiday water, sewer and road problems needing immediate attention, call City Hall at 903-729-2254, and press “0” for assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.