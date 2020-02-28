Bryant Swann wakes up to the sweet smell of raw sewage.
“When I take a shower it's all I can smell, said Swann, 27, who rents a trailer in the new mobile home park south of Palestine on Highway 287. “It’s horrible.”
Swann said he's been smelling the oder for the past two weeks.
The mobile home park is one of four owned by Clyde Crum, 82, a former motivational speaker who once owned Crum Appraisals Consultants.
Crum's properties – including Sleepy Hollow Park, Bird Park, and one in Navarro County – face a slew of complaints from residents and neighbors about substandard conditions, as well as fines for non-compliance with county codes.
The mobile home park on Highway 287 was inspected by county officials Thursday, the day the Herald-Press published an online story about exposed septic tanks, standing gray green water, trash, and debris, as well as substandard conditions inside the six trailers that moved in six months ago.
One neighbor compared the property to “Breaking Bad,” the gritty AMC crime drama. “It's a shame,” he said. “He's taking advantage of poor people.”
Phone calls to Crum Friday were not returned. He told the Herald-Press Thursday he has had no citations; nor, he said, have any of his renters complained.
Swann begs to differ. On Friday, he told the Herald-Press that Crum advertised a mobile home for rent south of Palestine on Highway 287. When Swann met Crum, Swann said he was told the advertised trailer wasn't available, but that Swann could rent another one.
Swann signed a six-month lease and deposited $500, despite brittle paneling, a hole in the floor that exposed the ground, no indoor heating or air, and badly ripped carpeting.
“I saw the visual flaws, but I thought I could make it work,” Swann said. “This was my first time to move out on my own. I was looking forward to the freedom, but this situation has become too much to deal with.”
Crum has ignored his complaints, Swann said.
A former tenant, Matthew Tucker, who is physically disabled, had a similar story. After seeing an online advertisement for a mobile home, Tucker was told that unit wasn't available and was shown another trailer.
Tucker said the mobile home came with no heat or air conditioning. Tucker said he was promised a window air conditioning unit, but received one that didn't work.
Tucker noted numerous problems, including strong odors of raw sewage and a “soft center” in the bathtub. Accommodations for people with disabilities were available, Tucker said, but only if they paid for them.
Monthly rent started at $775, he said, but without warning rose to $800 the next month.
Tucker said he told Crum the roof leaked. He said Crum then dispatched a repairman with duct tape. After Tucker argued with man over the effectiveness of duct tape for roof repairs, Tucker said Crum evicted him the next day. Crum then allegedly billed Tucker for eviction fees and padlocked the unit until Tucker paid them.
It's unclear how many complaints against Crum will result in code violations or fines. By setting up the mobile trailer parks in the county, Crum can avoid the stricter homeowner licensing and permitting that regulate city properties.
Moreover, Crum's lease agreements appear to give him additional protections. They state renters must accept units in their current condition, and that renters must maintain their homes' interior and exterior. Renters also must pay for any service, maintenance, or repair.
Even so, the county could cite Crum for, among other things, uncovered and overloaded septic tanks and an excessive number of mobile homes. First, however, the county must receive a formal complaint.
Anderson County Emergency Management Coordinator Christiana Crockett said, if a complaint results in a finding of non-compliance, the county notifies the property owner and gives him or her 30 days to fix the problem.
The county may grant an extension – if the property owner is making progress – before the case is turned over to the Justice of the Peace Court, who can assess fines.
